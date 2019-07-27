Man out on bail for sexual assault accused of molesting disabled woman

TOKYO (TR) – A man out on bail over an alleged sexual assault incident has been arrested for the same crime, police have revealed, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 25).

On the night of May 24, Masayuki Iwakami, of no known occupation, allegedly fondled the chest of a mentally disabled woman, aged in her 30s, inside a parking lot of an apartment building in Edogawa Ward.

Iwakami, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, has declined to comment on the allegations, according to the Koiwa Police Station.

According to police, Iwakami, a resident of Chiba Prefecture, approached the victim on a road prior to the incident. “How do I get to the nearest station?” he reportedly asked before taking her to the parking lot.

That same day, the woman and her mother consulted with police. Iwakami became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.

Prior to the incident, Iwakami had been arrested and prosecuted over the alleged sexual assault of another woman. At the time of the incident, he was out on bail.