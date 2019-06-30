Man out on bail accused of injecting woman with stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 54-year-old man who while out on bail for a stimulant drugs-related crime allegedly injected a female acquaintance with the same contraband, reports TBS News (June 29).

On June 25, Takanori Aoyama, of no known occupation, allegedly used a syringe to inject the woman, aged in her 40s, with kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, inside a hotel room in Hanno City, Saitama Prefecture.

Thereafter, the suspect contacted police. “Her speech and conduct is strange,” he reportedly said, according to the Tama-Chuo Police Station.

Aoyama denies the allegations. “I want to consult with a lawyer,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Last December, Aoyama was arrested and prosecuted for possession and use of stimulant drugs. The following January, he was released on bail.