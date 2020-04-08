Man suspected or running ‘dangerous drugs’ operation not prosecuted

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a man who was suspected of running a mail order operation that sold so-called “dangerous drugs” from a residence in Katsushika Ward, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 8).

On February 25, police found Takeshi Sugino, a 45-year-old company employee, to allegedly be in possession of 230 grams of powdered and liquefied drugs deemed illegal with intent to sell at the residence.

The contraband had a street value of 34,000 yen, the Kameari Police Station said in March.

Upon the arrest of Sugino on suspicion of violating the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Act, he denied the allegations.

On Tuesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Sugino. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Customer list

During a search of multiple locations connected to the suspects, police found a total of 10 kilograms of powdered and liquefied drugs valued at around 97 million yen.

Police also discovered beakers and other equipment that is believed to be for the production of the contraband. A customer list with about 500 names was also found.

The varying chemicals comprising dangerous drugs, which usually provide a hallucinatory effect, are often able to exploit legal loopholes. Since April of 2014, the health ministry has been adding the names of prohibited compounds in order to restrict their use.

Between December, 2015 and last November, the operation accumulated 140 million yen in sales, police said previously.

To solicit customers, the operation utilized the dark web, a part of the internet not visible to search engines that is utilized by persons anonymously.