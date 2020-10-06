Man not prosecuted over alleged molestation of girl at Shinjuku internet cafe

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 33-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a girl in Shinjuku Ward, reports TBS News (Oct. 5).

In July, Kazushige Mori allegedly jumped atop the girl inside an internet cafe and fondled her chest.

“I did something obscene, but nothing a woman finds disagreeable,” the suspect was quoted by the Shinjuku Police Station in partially denying allegations of indecent assault upon his arrest in August.

On Monday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Mori. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

According to police, Mori met the girl via a matchmaking app.

In communicating with the girl, he posed as a teenager. “Let’s go for a drink. I’ll buy,” he reportedly wrote.