Man not prosecuted over alleged assault of taxi driver in Nakano

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 48-year-old man who while intoxicated was alleged to have assaulted a taxi driver in Nakano Ward while dodging a fare, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 28).

On August 14, Takamitsu Oho allegedly attempted to grab a 1,000-yen note from the pocket of the driver while his taxi was stopped near the suspect’s residence.

After shoving the driver in the chest, Oho fled the scene without paying the fare 6,880 yen. The driver suffered injuries that required two weeks to heal, police said previously.

On Monday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Oho, who was accused of inflicting injury. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Oho had been drinking prior to the incident. Upon his arrest in August, Oho denied the allegations. “The facts are different,” the suspect was quoted.

Oho became a person of interest in the case after an examination of dashboard camera footage shot inside the cab.