Man not prosecuted for posing as inspector in alleged molestation of girl

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 43-year-old for allegedly posing a building inspector in the molestation of a girl in Edogawa Ward, reports NHK (Apr. 10).

In January, Tatsuya Hagiwara, a company employee, gained access to the unit of the girl, who lives alone, by claiming to be conducting an “equipment inspection.” The suspect then allegedly fondled the chest of the girl.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault earlier this month, Hagiwara partially denied the allegations. “I touched her shoulders, but not her chest,” the suspect was quoted by the Kasai Police Station.

On Friday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Hagiwara.

No reason for the non-prosecution was given. However, informed sources said that the reason was a lack of accumulated evidence.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was dressed in beige work clothes and carrying a tablet computer, police said previously.

Police had already arrested Hagiwara in the alleged molestation of another girl who lives alone. The status of that case is not known.

Police said that the suspect first followed targeted victims home to learn where they lived before carrying out the crimes.