Man ‘living the life of a burglar’ accused in ¥4.5 million theft

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 3, 2020

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 43-year-old man over the alleged theft of more than 4 million yen in Hakodate City, reports TV Asahi (May 2).

Over the night of April 10 and the following morning, Tsuyoshi Inoue, of no known occupation, allegedly crept into the residence of a man, 85, and swiped 4.5 million yen in cash.

Tsuyoshi Inoue (Twitter)

The matter emerged during an investigation into another case. During a search of Inoue’s residence, police found the 4.5 million yen.

Lacking a job, Inoue told his wife each evening that he was going to work when in fact he was heading out to commit crimes. “I have been living the life of a burglar,” the suspect was quoted by police.

