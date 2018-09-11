Man lived with corpse of mother for 1 month after death

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police over the weekend arrested a 50-year-old man after the corpse of his mother was found in the residence they share in Kobe’s Nishi Ward, reports the NHK (Sept. 8).

On the morning of September 7, police were tipped off about an accumulation of mail and newspapers at the residence of Toshiyuki Kamio, of no known occupation. Officers from the Kobe-Nishi Police Station entering the premises found the body of his mother, 77-year-old Shigeko, atop a futon in a room.

The following day, police arrested Kamio on suspicion of abandoning a corpse. His mother is believed to have died in August.

“Since speaking with relatives is difficult, I didn’t know what to do,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Police will use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death of the woman.