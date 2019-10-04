Man intrudes into Kawasaki residence, grabs woman

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who intruded into the residence of a woman in Kawasaki City and grabbed her from behind, reports NHK (Oct. 1).

At around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, the woman, aged in her 30s, tipped off police after she “was struck by a male intruder” in the residence, located in Kawasaki Ward.

The woman told officers that while she was using her smartphone on the living room sofa, the intruder grabbed her from behind and covered her mouth.

After she let out a scream, he fled the scene. The woman, who was not acquainted with the man, suffered a light injury to her neck in the incident, police said.

Believed to be aged in his 30s, the intruder stands about 180 centimeters tall and has a slim build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white shirt, black pants and a breathing mask.

Police are now examining security camera footage taken at the residence, which is located about 2 kilometers east of JR Kawasaki Station.