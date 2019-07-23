Man in custody over stabbing at club complained about ‘high prices’

SHIZUOKA (TR) – A 68-year-old man in custody over the stabbing of the female manager of a “snack” hostess club in Numazu City over the weekend previously lodged a complaint about the establishment, police have revealed, reports NHK (July 21).

At around 7:30 p.m., Yukimitsu Ogasawara, a used-car salesman, allegedly stabbed Kayoko Kikuchi, the 68-year-old manager of Bikkuri Gyoten, and customer Akira Kasama, 71, outside the bar.

Kikuchi received injuries to the abdomen and chin. She was unconscious upon being transported to a hospital with injuries considered serious.

Meanwhile, Kasama suffered injuries to the abdomen, arm and face. He is also in serious condition, police said previously.

After the incident, Ogasawara fled the scene. However, police arrested him at his residence in Numazu on suspicion of attempted murder on Monday.

Police did not reveal whether Ogasawara admits to the allegations.

Ogasawara had visited Bikkuri Gyoten as a customer. On July 7, he consulted with police about “high prices” at the hostess club. Police suspect the incident on Sunday was connected to the complaint.