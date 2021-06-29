Man in custody over fatal Funabashi fire further accused of working with mother to murder her sister

CHIBA (TR) – A 30-year-old man in custody for allegedly starting a fire that killed his former uncle is also suspected of working with his mother to fatally assault her sister, police have revealed, reports Kyodo News (June 27).

In late April, Daigo Ichikura, of no known occupation, and his mother, Fujiko Himeno, 61, allegedly worked together to shove Junko Himeno, 64, down a flight of stairs at the victim’s residence in Ichikawa City.

On April 23, Junko was found dead inside the residence.

Upon the arrests of Ichikura and Himeno on suspicion of murder on Sunday, police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

The crime was just one of several involving Ichikura that month, police allege.

Fatal fire

Early on April 25, Ichikura allegedly set fire to the residence of Kazuhiko Watanabe, the former husband of Junko Himeno, in Funabashi City.

Emergency personnel later retrieved his body from the ruins of the blaze.

Earlier this month, police sent Ichikura to prosecutors on suspicion of arson and murder. However, police believe that Ichikura was also behind a second incident earlier that same day involving his mother.

Tied up his mother

Between 3:30 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. on April 25, Ichikura is alleged to have struck Fujiko Himeno at her residence in Ichikawa. He also bound her limbs with tape.

Himeno suffered at least one broken rib. For this case, police accused him of inflicting bodily harm and confinement.

Police believe Ichikura drove from the residence in Ichikawa to Funabashi — a distance of 4 kilometers — to start the fatal fire.

Police believe the series of incidents took place due to money-related problems within the family.