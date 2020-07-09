Man in custody for marijuana possession re-arrested for cultivation

TOKYO (TR) – A man in custody over the alleged possession of marijuana at a residence in the island village of Ogasawara last month has been arrested again on suspicion of cultivation, police said, reports TBS News (July 8).

On June 14, officers entering the residence, located on the island of Chichijima, found potted marijuana plants under cultivation and 1.5 kilograms of dried marijuana, valued at around 9 million yen.

Police later accused Daisuke Ishihara, 37, and Futoshi Miyakawa, 61, of possessing 1.2 grams of that amount of marijuana with intent to sell.

On Wednesday, police further accused Ishihara of cultivating one marijuana plant between March and the middle of June.

Though he partially denied allegations of possession with intent to sell last month, Ishihara has declined to comment on allegations of cultivation, police said.

During the search, officers also seized fans and special lighting used to cultivate the plants.

Though a part of Tokyo, the island is located about 1,000 kilometers from the center of the metropolis. The suspects arrived at Takeshiba Terminal in Tokyo by ferry under police escort on June 18.