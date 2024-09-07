Man in custody after stabbing at Aomori supermarket leaves company employee in hospital

AOMORI (TR) – Aomori Prefectural Police arrested a 22-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of a second man at a supermarket in the town of Oirase on Friday, reports NHK (Sep. 7).

At around 8:20 p.m., Shuya Sasaki, of no known occupation, allegedly used a fruit knife with a 20-centimeter-long blade to repeatedly stab the second man in the abdomen in the parking lot of the store.

The victim, a 38-year-old company employee, was conscious when he was transported to a hospital, police said.

Police officers who rushed to the scene arrested Sasaki on the spot. Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Sasaki, who lives in Towada City, denied the allegations. “There’s no doubt that I stabbed him, but I didn’t mean to kill him,” he said.

The two men did not know each other, and police are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.