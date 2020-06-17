Man in custody after discovery of mother’s corpse re-arrested for pension fraud

SHIZUOKA (TR) – A 57-year-old man in custody for leaving the corpse of his mother inside the residence they shared in Shizuoka City earlier this year has been arrested again on suspicion of pension fraud, police have revealed, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 16).

In March, police arrested Katsuya Suzuki, of no known occupation, for allegedly leaving the body of his mother inside the residence, located in Shimizu Ward.

In the latest development, the Shimizu Police Station on Tuesday accused Suzuki of collecting pension payments for his mother totaling about 2 million yen in 2018 and last year.

Security camera footage shot inside a bank shows a person believed to be Suzuki withdrawing cash from her account on at least one occasion, police said.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the latest allegations. He was prosecuted on suspicion of abandoning a corpse in April.

According to police, the mother is believed to have died due to an illness at the age of 89 in November, 2016.

Thereafter, Suzuki is believed to have left the residence and lived elsewhere. An employee for the management company of the residence found the woman dead atop a futon last November.