Man hung underwear on woman’s car ‘to get acquainted’

TOKUSHIMA (TR) – For some, it is flowers. For others, chocolate. But for a man in the town of Kitajima, his means for attempting to win the affections of a woman was to hang lingerie from her vehicle.

Tokushima Prefectural Police on Thursday announced the arrest of the 46-year-old man for violating the Stalker Control Law, reports the Asahi Shimbun (May 30).

On three occasions between September and October, 2016, the suspect, a male company employee, allegedly hung a brassiere on a door mirror of the woman’s car. He also attached underpants to the hood.

According to police, the suspect is believed to have purchased the garments himself. “I wanted to get acquainted with her,” the suspect told police in admitting to the allegations.

The arrest is the second for the suspect. Last December, he allegedly set fire to the wheels of the same vehicle. On May 10, police accused him of causing property damage.