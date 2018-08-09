Man found with hundreds of pairs of women’s underwear after alleged theft

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a 26-year-old man over the alleged theft of women’s underwear from the residence of his female colleague in Ota City last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 8).

At around 1:00 p.m. on July 27, Noboru Shimoyama, an employee at a component manufacturer, allegedly shattered a glass window in gaining access to the residence and stole 30 pairs of undergarments — valued at around 135,000 yen — belonging to the woman, aged in her 20s.

“I wanted underwear,” the suspect was quoted by the Ota Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, the girl lives at the residence with her 45-year-old father. During a subsequent search of Shimoyama’s residence, located in Kiryu City, officers found hundreds of pair of women’s underwear. “I have done this several times,” the suspect added.

Police are now investigating the suspect over possible participation in other crimes.