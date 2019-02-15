The 0.1 percent: Man found innocent over alleged molestation of girl due to ‘no proof’

OSAKA (TR) – In a rare ruling, the Osaka District Court on Wednesday found a 23-year-man innocent over the alleged molestation of a school girl due to insufficient proof, reports Jiji Press (Feb. 13).

Presiding judge Ryuta Asaka ruled that “there is no proof of a crime,” which, according to the prosecution, involved the defendant allegedly fondling the chest of the girl, then 13, on a road.

In explaining his decision, the judge said that the victim did not get a good look at the face of the culprit. Citing security camera footage, the judge added, “The possibility that the crime took place before the defendant arrived at the scene can not be eliminated.”

The prosecution had sought a prison term of 18 months for the defendant, who was accused of indecent assault.

In light of the ongoing detention of former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, the conviction rate for Japan’s courts, which reportedly stands at roughly 99.9 percent, has been thrust into the spotlight.

In achieving that rate of success, prosecutors only pursue cases they are confident they can win, which often means securing a confession from the defendant.

For the above case, Jiji did not mention whether the defendant admitted to the allegations.