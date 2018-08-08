Man fleeing illicit filming accusation injures pair on escalator

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police arrested a male temporary worker after he injured two persons during his flight from an illicit filming accusation at a railway station in Yokosuka City on Tuesday, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 7).

At around 7:30 a.m., the man, aged in his 30s, used a mobile telephone to take tosatsu — or voyeur — footage up the skirt of a woman, aged in her 40s, on an escalator at JR Kurihama Station.

During the incident, a male commuter spotted the man behaving suspiciously and called out to him. The man then fled by running in the opposite direction the escalator was moving, knocking over multiple persons, according to police.

A man in his 80s suffered a bone fracture. Meanwhile a woman, aged in her 60s, was slightly injured, police said.

The suspect eventually arrived at a platform at the station and boarded a stopped train, where he was apprehended.

The suspect admits to the allegations, police said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.