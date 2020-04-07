Man fatally assaults wife after concern about ‘reduced salary from coronavirus’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 59-year-old man over the alleged fatal beating of his wife at their residence in Edogawa Ward on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 6).

At around 11:15 p.m., Kazuo Makino, a company employee, allegedly slapped the head of wife, 57-year-old Miki, causing her head to strike the floor.

About 45 minutes later, Makino alerted emergency services. Personnel arriving at the scene transported Miki to a hospital where she was later confirmed dead, the Koiwa Police Station said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of inflicting injury, Makino admitted to

the allegations. “My wife told me I wasn’t making enough money, so I slapped her in the head,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Makino shared the residence with his wife. The incident took place while they were drinking together.

“You will suffer a reduced salary after your work is reduced due to the novel coronavirus,” she reportedly said to him before he struck her.

An autopsy scheduled for Tuesday will be used to determine the cause of death, police said.

State of emergency

According to data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the number of coronavirus infections in Japan rose by 242 on Monday to 4,804.

On Tuesday, Prime Minster Shinzo Abe is expected to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and six prefectures, including Osaka, Saitama and Kanagawa, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19.