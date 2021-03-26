 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man does ‘not recall’ alleged drugging and sexual assault of girl

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 26, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 32-year-old man over the alleged drugging and sexual assault of a girl in Toshima Ward last year, reports TBS News (March 25).

Last December, Hikaru Kano, of no known occupation, allegedly plied the girl, 19, with a sleeping pill mixed into tea she consumed at a hotel in the Ikebukuro area.

He then stripped off her clothing while she was passed out and stole 30,000 in cash.

Hikaru Kano (Twitter)

Upon his arrested on suspicion of quasi-indecent assault, Kano denied the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by the Ikebukuro Police Station.

During the investigation, police seized sleeping pills from the residence of the suspect.

According to police, Kano met the girl on a matchmaking app. The morning after the incident, the girl woke up nude in the hotel room.

