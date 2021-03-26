Man does ‘not recall’ alleged drugging and sexual assault of girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 32-year-old man over the alleged drugging and sexual assault of a girl in Toshima Ward last year, reports TBS News (March 25).

Last December, Hikaru Kano, of no known occupation, allegedly plied the girl, 19, with a sleeping pill mixed into tea she consumed at a hotel in the Ikebukuro area.

He then stripped off her clothing while she was passed out and stole 30,000 in cash.

Upon his arrested on suspicion of quasi-indecent assault, Kano denied the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by the Ikebukuro Police Station.

During the investigation, police seized sleeping pills from the residence of the suspect.

According to police, Kano met the girl on a matchmaking app. The morning after the incident, the girl woke up nude in the hotel room.