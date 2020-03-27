Man claiming to be ‘undergoing test for coronavirus’ touched school girl in Kokubunji

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking the whereabouts of a man who touched a school girl on Wednesday after claiming to be undergoing testing for the novel coronavirus, reports TV Asahi (Mar.

26).

At around 4:30 p.m., the man approached the girl, an elementary school student, on a street in Kokubunji City. “I am undergoing testing for the coronavirus,” he reportedly said in referring to the virus that causes the disease COVID-19. “Please support me with 10,000 yen.”

When she attempted to flee, the man touched her upper body. After she let out a scream, he fled the scene.

Believed to be in his 20s, the man stands about 165 centimeters tall. At the time, he was dressed all in black.

Cases rising

According to data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the number of coronavirus infections in Japan rose by 94 on Thursday to 2,113.

Of that figure, 712 cases are from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which until recently was docked at Yokohama Port.

On Wednesday night, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged residents to not embark on non-essential outings this weekend, a request aimed at reducing the spread of the virus.