Man caused traffic accident to rape female driver

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 45-year-old who is believed to intentionally caused a traffic accident in Adachi Ward in order to rape the female driver of a vehicle, reports Nikkan Sports (Sept. 28).

In the early morning hours of June 2, construction worker Takeyoshi Fujinuma, a resident of the same ward, is believed to have intentionally stood in the way of the woman’s vehicle such that it came into contact with him on a road.

According to the Ayase Police Station, Fujinama, who was unhurt, then asked the woman, aged in her 20s, to drive him home. Upon arrival at the residence, he allegedly shoved her down and sexually assaulted her.

Police believe Fujinama, who has been accused of coerced intercourse, intentionally caused the accident in order to sexually assault the woman. “It was not against her will,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

After the incident, the woman fled and tipped off police. She did not suffer any injuries, police said.