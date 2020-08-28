 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man attempting to stop girlfriend’s suicide slashes her with knife

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 28, 2020

KANAGAWA (TR) – A 27-year-old man allegedly stabbed his former girlfriend in Fujisawa City on Thursday while attempting to stop her from committing suicide, police said, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 28).

Between around 3:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., Soji Hirose allegedly used a knife to slash the woman, 22, in the neck inside a private room of an internet cafe.

The woman, who suffered minor injuries, was conscious upon being transported to a hospital, police said.

A man slashed his ex-girlfriend in the neck in an Internet cafe in Fujisawa City early Thursday (Twitter)

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, the suspect partially denied the allegations. “I stabbed [her], but I did not want to kill [her],” the suspect told police.

Just before the incident, the suspect was trying to talk the woman out of taking her own life.

