Man attempting to stop girlfriend’s suicide slashes her with knife

KANAGAWA (TR) – A 27-year-old man allegedly stabbed his former girlfriend in Fujisawa City on Thursday while attempting to stop her from committing suicide, police said, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 28).

Between around 3:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., Soji Hirose allegedly used a knife to slash the woman, 22, in the neck inside a private room of an internet cafe.

The woman, who suffered minor injuries, was conscious upon being transported to a hospital, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, the suspect partially denied the allegations. “I stabbed [her], but I did not want to kill [her],” the suspect told police.

Just before the incident, the suspect was trying to talk the woman out of taking her own life.