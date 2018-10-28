Man attempted to smuggle 2 kilograms of stimulant drugs in suitcase

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly attempting to smuggle stimulant drugs into Japan from Thailand inside a suitcase earlier this month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 25).

On October 5, an official at Japan Customs discovered 2 kilograms of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs — with a street value of 120 million yen — concealed in the false bottom of a suitcase carried by Yukihiko Horikawa after his arrival at Haneda Airport on a flight from Bangkok.

Horikawa told police that he answered an advertisement on the internet for “high-paying, short-term overseas work.” He received the suitcase upon arrival in Bangkok on October 1. He added that he was provided a hotel room, airline ticket and 600,000 yen as compensation for the job.

This month, two other men have been arrested at Haneda Airport for attempting to carry out similar crimes. For this year, the number of persons attempting to carry illegal drugs in bags stands at 23, an increase of 11 over the same period last year, police said.

Customs officials are presently scrutinizing persons with suitcases arriving at Haneda Airport after short stays in Bangkok.