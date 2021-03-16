 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man assaults pachinko employees in Sagamihara after warning over mask

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 16, 2021

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 35-year-old man over the alleged assault of two employees at a pachinko parlor in Sagamihara City.

The incident followed the employees warning the suspect to wear a breathing mask, police said, reports NHK (Mar. 15).

At around 4:25 p.m. on March 5, Satoshi Sato, of no known occupation, allegedly kicked and punched the male employees, aged 31 and 45.

The victims suffered light injuries, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of inflicting bodily harm on Monday, Sato declined to comment on the allegations, said the Sagamihara-Kita Police Station.

A man assaulted two employees at a pachinko parlor in Sagamihara City on March 5 (Twitter)

Sato had previously visited the parlor several times, each time refusing to wear a mash — a requirement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the day of the incident, the employees again warned Sato over his refusal to wear a mask. “If you don’t have a mask, you can’t enter,” one of them said.

“Bring it on,” he reportedly responded before throwing the punches. Afterward, he fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Sato became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.

