Man arrested in connection with death of cram school teacher

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 2, 2020

FUKUI (TR) – Fukui Prefectural Police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with the death of a male cram school teacher whose corpse was found at a dam in Sakai City, reports Fuji News Network (June 30).

At around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, a fisherman at the Ryugahana Dam alerted police after finding the body floating on the surface of the water.

Police later confirmed the body is that of Takahiro Aoyagi, a 40-year-old resident of Fukui City. He worked as a teacher for a company that operates cram schools.

On Wednesday night, Yuichi Niwa surrendered to police. The following day, he was accused of abandoning a corpse. He admits to the allegations, police said.

The corpse of Takahiro Aoyagi was found floating at the Ryugahana Dam on Monday (NHK)

The upper body of Aoyagi had received several stab wounds, with at least one reaching a lung. He had been dead for several days, police said previously.

Niwa is a former colleague of Aoyagi, who lived alone. Several days before the discovery, his father reported him missing.

Police are continuing the investigation on suspicion of murder.

