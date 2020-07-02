Man arrested in connection with death of cram school teacher

FUKUI (TR) – Fukui Prefectural Police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with the death of a male cram school teacher whose corpse was found at a dam in Sakai City, reports Fuji News Network (June 30).

At around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, a fisherman at the Ryugahana Dam alerted police after finding the body floating on the surface of the water.

Police later confirmed the body is that of Takahiro Aoyagi, a 40-year-old resident of Fukui City. He worked as a teacher for a company that operates cram schools.

On Wednesday night, Yuichi Niwa surrendered to police. The following day, he was accused of abandoning a corpse. He admits to the allegations, police said.

The upper body of Aoyagi had received several stab wounds, with at least one reaching a lung. He had been dead for several days, police said previously.

Niwa is a former colleague of Aoyagi, who lived alone. Several days before the discovery, his father reported him missing.

Police are continuing the investigation on suspicion of murder.