Man accused of stealing onigiri in convenience store robbery: ‘I was hungry’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 62-year-old man over the alleged robbery of food items from a convenience store in Fuchu City on Saturday, reports TBS News (Feb. 6).

At around 3:20 a.m., Kazuhiro Sato, of no known occupation, wielded a pair of scissors in front of a male employee. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly said.

Sato then fled the scene with an onigiri rice ball, bread and other items with a value of 1,560 yen, police said.

Police arriving at the scene later apprehended Sato about 200 meters from the store. By that time, he had already eaten most of the food items.

“It was cold, I didn’t have any money, and I was hungry,” Sato told police.