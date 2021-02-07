 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man accused of stealing onigiri in convenience store robbery: ‘I was hungry’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 7, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 62-year-old man over the alleged robbery of food items from a convenience store in Fuchu City on Saturday, reports TBS News (Feb. 6).

At around 3:20 a.m., Kazuhiro Sato, of no known occupation, wielded a pair of scissors in front of a male employee. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly said.

Sato then fled the scene with an onigiri rice ball, bread and other items with a value of 1,560 yen, police said.

Police arriving at the scene later apprehended Sato about 200 meters from the store. By that time, he had already eaten most of the food items.

“It was cold, I didn’t have any money, and I was hungry,” Sato told police.

Published in Crime, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »