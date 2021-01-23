 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man and wife suspected of smuggling 8 kg of stimulant drugs in hair wax

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 23, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a man and his wife over the alleged smuggling of 8 kilograms of stimulant drugs inside containers of hair wax, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Jan. 22).

According to police, accomplices of Ken Hoshino, 42, and his wife, 29-year-old Saki, mailed a cardboard box containing 8 kilograms of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, from Thailand on January 10.

Upon the package’s arrival at Narita International Airport, Tokyo Customs officials found the contraband — valued at around 515 million yen — packed inside 16 plastic containers of hair wax.

Ken Hoshino (Twitter)

The drugs were inside plastic bags concealed at the bottom of each container with the wax on top.

The package was addressed to the former address of Hoshino and his wife in Ota City, Gunma Prefecture.

Upon their arrests, both suspects denied the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” one of the suspects was quoted by police.

Published in Crime and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

