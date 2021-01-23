Man and wife suspected of smuggling 8 kg of stimulant drugs in hair wax

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a man and his wife over the alleged smuggling of 8 kilograms of stimulant drugs inside containers of hair wax, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Jan. 22).

According to police, accomplices of Ken Hoshino, 42, and his wife, 29-year-old Saki, mailed a cardboard box containing 8 kilograms of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, from Thailand on January 10.

Upon the package’s arrival at Narita International Airport, Tokyo Customs officials found the contraband — valued at around 515 million yen — packed inside 16 plastic containers of hair wax.

The drugs were inside plastic bags concealed at the bottom of each container with the wax on top.

The package was addressed to the former address of Hoshino and his wife in Ota City, Gunma Prefecture.

Upon their arrests, both suspects denied the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” one of the suspects was quoted by police.