Man and foster mother accused in second robbery

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a man and his foster mother over the robbery of a realtor in Koto Ward earlier this year.

According to police, the arrest is the second for Wakana Hachinohe, 48, and his foster mother, 56-year-old Kazuko. Last month, police arrested the pair over another case, reports TBS News (May 3).

On March 30, the couple visited a property in Edogawa Ward with the female agent, aged in her 20s.

“I’ll kill you,” Wakana reportedly told the agent after suddenly producing a knife. After obtaining the agent’s bank card and its personal identification number, they fled the scene.

“I had no choice but to do it to cover living expenses,” Wakana told police in admitting to the allegations. Meanwhile, Kazuko denies the charges.

The other case took place in Koto Ward on March 19. In that case, they made off with 200 yen in cash and a bank card.