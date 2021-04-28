Man admits to molesting woman in Katsushika for ‘thrill of maybe getting caught’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 20-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Katsushika Ward.

“Since she was so beautiful, my sexual desire sprang forth,” said Raiga Harada, a company employee, according to TBS News (April 27). “There was also the thrill of maybe getting caught by the police.”

On the night of March 12, Harada allegedly came up from behind the victim, aged in her 30s, on a road as she commuted home and grabbed her. After allegedly fondling her chest and lower body, he fled the scene.

Prior to the incident, Harada, followed the victim, over a distance of several hundred meters from a railway station. He grabbed her in front of her residence, police said.

Police have accused Harada of indecent assault. He surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage.

“I did this several other times,” the suspect also said.