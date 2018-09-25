Man admits to breaking into up to 400 vending machines in Kanto

SAIAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 51-year-old man who admits to breaking into hundreds of vending machines in the Kanto area, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 24).

Between July 16 and 21, Katsuichi Goto, of no known occupation, used a crowbar to smash open a vending machine in the town of Moroyama. He then stole around 10,000 yen in cash.

According to the Nishi Iruma Police Station, Goto admits to the allegations. “I did this between 300 and 400 times in Kanto,” the suspect was quoted.

Since December of last year, police have investigated more than 10 cases in which a man wearing a backpack was seen in the vicinity of the crimes.

Police are also seized a wrench, screwdrivers and a drill.