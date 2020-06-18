Man accused of threatening member of idol group Niji No Conquistador

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly making an online threat to a member of idol group Niji No Conquistador, reports the Tokyo Shimbun (June 8).

On Apri 29, Satoshi Yokoyama, of no known occupation, allegedly sent a tweet to Akari Nakamura, 22, that read, “Retire from your job, and take the other members with you. If you don’t understand, I’ll kill you. This is not a threat; it is advance notice.”

The Shinjuku Police Station did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations. He has also been accused of disrupting the business of the agency for the group.

Yokoyama is a resident of Toda City, Saitama Prefecture.

Police began investigating the matter after receiving a report from a person who saw the tweet in April.

Yokoyama is believed to be a fan of the group. It is believed the incident is connected to the fan club for the group.