Man accused of stealing cash, vacuum from woman met on dating app

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-oldl man over the alleged theft of a cash and a vacuum from a woman in Chiba City, reports Nippon News Network (May 19).

In January, Hironobu Kimura, a company employee, alleged stole 50,000 yen in cash and the handheld vacuum from the residence of the 22-year-old woman.

Upon his arrest, Kimura partially denied the allegations, telling the Narita Police Station that he only stole the vacuum.

According to police, the woman met Kimura via a dating app. The suspect carried out the theft while her attention was diverted during a visit to her residence.

The woman later reported the theft to police.