 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man accused of stealing cash, vacuum from woman met on dating app

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 21, 2021

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-oldl man over the alleged theft of a cash and a vacuum from a woman in Chiba City, reports Nippon News Network (May 19).

In January, Hironobu Kimura, a company employee, alleged stole 50,000 yen in cash and the handheld vacuum from the residence of the 22-year-old woman.

Upon his arrest, Kimura partially denied the allegations, telling the Narita Police Station that he only stole the vacuum.

Hironobu Kimura allegedly stole a vacuum from a woman in Narita City in January (Twitter)

According to police, the woman met Kimura via a dating app. The suspect carried out the theft while her attention was diverted during a visit to her residence.

The woman later reported the theft to police.

Published in Chiba, Crime and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from ChibaMore posts in Chiba »