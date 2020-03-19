Man accused of paying teen girl met on Instagram for nude photo session

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly paying a middle school girl he met online to partake in a nude photo session, reports TBS News (Mar. 18).

Last December, Tetsuharu Kimura, a company employee, allegedly paid 12,000 yen in cash to the girl, 13, to engage in acts deemed obscene while nude during the photo session at his residence in Yokohama City.

Police allege that Kimura knew the girl was under 18 years of age when the incident took place.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the anti-child pornography law, the suspect admitted to the allegations. “I did it to satisfy my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by the Oi Police Station.

According to police, Kimura met the girl through Instagram. The matter emerged after an investigator saw an exchange between him and the girl whereby she claimed to be seeking a relationship based on enjo kosai, or compensated dating.

During the investigation, police found a video on the smartphone of the suspect that showed the same girl on a different day.