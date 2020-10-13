Man accused of molesting woman on train for 20 minutes

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 36-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman inside a train in Sagamihara City, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 13).

For a 20-minute span early Tuesday, Tsubasa Kobayashi, a company employee, allegedly probed his fingers inside the underwear of the woman, a university student, and fondled her chest as she slept in a carriage of a Keio Sagamihara Line train.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Kobayashi admitted to the allegations. “I lusted for [the woman] sleeping next to me,” the suspect said. “I thought it would be fine.”

During the incident, the woman didn’t move from her position out of fear, police said.

However, when another train arrived on the other side of the platform at Hashimoto Station, she grabbed Kobayashi’s arm. She then yelled, “He’s a molester.”