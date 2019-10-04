Man accused of molesting 9-year-old girl found with child pornography

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 48-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a girl in Hachioji City, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 4).

In August of last year, Shinji Nakate, a company employee, allegedly touched the lower body of the girl through her clothes inside the exterior stairwell of a building.

Nakate, who has been accused of indecent assault, partially denies the allegations. “I saw her and thought she was a cute girl. I touched her out of child rearing done with frequent physical contact,” the suspect was quoted.

In security camera footage, the suspect is seen following the girl over a distance of 500 meters. “Where is the fire station?” he asked in calling out to her prior to the incident.

Police later searched the residence of the suspect and found 50 DVDs featuring obscene footage of elementary and middle school girls.

“I am a lolicon,” the suspect also told police in referring to a man who is attracted to girls much younger than him.

Police are now investigating whether to also accuse the suspect of violating the anti-child pornography law.