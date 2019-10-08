Man accused of confining, molesting girl in car

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 36-year-old man over the alleged confinement and molestation of a elementary school girl in Nerima Ward last month, reports TBS News (Oct. 4).

At around 5 p.m. on September 19, Kyohei Ishiyama, of no known unknown, allegedly lured the girl into his vehicle by offering to give her a ride. He then took her to a parking lot where he fondled her lower body over a 40-minute period.

Ishiyama denies the allegations. “I didn’t do it,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Prior to the incident, the girl, who was unacquainted with Ishiyama, was commuting home. Afterward, the suspect released the girl, who later informed her mother.

Ishiyama became a person of interest for police after his vehicle was following the girl in security camera footage. Police had also received reports of a suspicious vehicle in the same area on multiple occasions.