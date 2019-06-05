Man accused of bashing yakuza in head with wine bottle

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 28-year-old man over the alleged assault of a member of a criminal syndicate in Tachikawa City, reports TV Asahi (June 5).

On Monday, Yukihito Takehara allegedly used a wine bottle to strike the head of the gang member inside a convenience store.

Police said that the victim suffered serious injuries that will require one month to heal.

Takehara admits to the allegations, police said.

According to police, Takehara and the victim are both former members of a delinquent group based in Fussa City.

Prior to the incident, the pair got into a dispute. Takehara then chased the victim into the store and picked up the wine bottle from inside.