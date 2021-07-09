Man accused of attempting to rape woman in Roppongi parking lot

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old man over the alleged attempted rape of a woman in Minato Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (July 8).

On May 15, Kosuke Miyazawa, of no known occupation, pushed the woman up against a wall inside a parking lot for an apartment building in the Roppongi area.

He is then alleged to have fondled her chest and lower body in attempting to sexually assault her.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted coerced intercourse, Miyazawa denied the allegations. “I thought it was consensual,” the suspect said.

According to police, the suspect, who lives in Kita Ward, claims to be a photographer on the app Instagram, where his feed includes numerous photographs of women.

Just before the incident, he took the victim to a park for a photo session. “Why don’t we take photographs?” he wrote to her after they became acquainted via the app.