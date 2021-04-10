Man accused of attempting to rape woman in Machida

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 32-year-old man over the alleged attempted rape of a woman at her residence in Machida City last year, reports TV Asahi (April 9).

At just past 3:00 a.m. on December 24, Mitsuhiro Sato, a company employee, allegedly broke into the residence of the woman, aged in her 20s, and attempted to sexually assault her.

“Don’t move, don’t make noise,” he reportedly threatened while covering her mouth. However, after the woman resisted the attack, Sato fled through a window leading to the balcony.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted coerced intercourse, Sato denied the allegations. “There is a difference between what did and the content [of the allegations],” the suspect said.

Sato surfaced as a person of interest in the case for police after an examination of security camera footage.