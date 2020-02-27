Man accused of assaulting girlfriend during break-up discussion

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 28-year-old male Korean national over the alleged assault of his girlfriend earlier this month, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 27).

At around 10:00 p.m. on February 9, Cha Sunhyeong allegedly assaulted the woman, 29, at a residence in Shinjuku Ward.

The woman suffered unspecified injuries that will require three weeks to heal. Cha has not commented on the allegations, police said.

According to police, the incident took place while the pair discussed ending their relationship. “Hand over all the money I paid from our dates, including trip fees. It is around 2 million [yen],” the suspect allegedly threatened.

After the incident, the woman consulted with her parents and police.