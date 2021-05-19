Man accused of abducting girl whose corpse found in forest

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly abducting a girl whose corpse was found in a forest in Tamba City earlier this month, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (May 17).

According to police, Yuichi Nishida, of no known occupataion, abducted the girl, 13, abducted the girl from her residence in the prefecture for the purpose of sexual abuse at around 6:20 a.m. on May 5.

Upon his arrest on Sunday, Nishida admitted to the allegations. “I invited her out for both of us to die,” the suspect said.

“I couldn’t die”

The girl, a second-year middle school student, spent more than 20 hours inside Nishida’s vehicle.

At around 3:00 a.m. on May 6, Nishida telephoned police from an unmanned koban police box in Tamba. “I planned suicide, but I couldn’t die,” he said.

After an officer arrived at the police box, Nishida took him to a mountain road about 5 kilometers from JR Iso Station.

Inhaled fumes

At that location, the body of the girl was found lying face-up. Burned charcoal briquettes were also discovered nearby.

That same day, police first arrested Nishida for abandoning a corpse.

The cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning. Police believe the girl inhaled fumes from the burning briquettes.

Nishida met the girl on the internet. Her family reported her missing on the day of the abduction.