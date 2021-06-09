Man accused in fatal assault of auto repair president ‘did not intend to kill’

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 39-year-old man over the alleged murder of the president of an automotive repair firm in Toyota City over the weekend, reports Jiji Press (June 8).

Between around 9:30 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, Kenta Nomiyama allegedly bashed Yasutsugu Nakane, the 61-year-old president of Arcadia, in the head inside the company’s office in the Wakabayashi Higashimachi area.

Nakane was later confirmed dead due to a subarachnoid hemorrhage, the Toyota Police Station said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder on Monday, Nomiyama admitted to assaulting Nakane. But he added, “I did not intend to kill.”

According to police, Nakane was an acquaintance of Nomiyama. Another acquaintance found Nakane collapsed in the office on Sunday and alerted emergency personnel.

Nomiyama became a person of interest in the case for police after an examination of security camera footage. Police apprehended him at a shopping mall in Kariya City on Monday morning.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the crime, including determining a possible motive.