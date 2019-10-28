Man, 87, not prosecuted over alleged molestation of girl at park

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of an elderly man over the alleged molestation of an 8-year-old girl at a park in Edogawa Ward earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 28).

On July 31, Takeo Utsugi, 87, allegedly fondled the lower body of the girl, a third-year elementary school student, through her clothes at the park, located in the Haruecho area.

Upon his arrest in August, Utsugi was accused of indecent assault. “I didn’t do it,” the suspect was quoted by the Kasai Police Station in denying the allegations.

On October 24, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Utsugi. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Prior to the incident, the suspect called out the girl and her female acquaintance. “Touch my chest,” he reportedly instructed them before carrying out the act on the one girl.

The girls then visited a nearby resident in seeking help, police said.

Police were also investigating whether the suspect also grabbed the arm of another girl, also 8, at the same park in June.