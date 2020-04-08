Man, 82, ‘tired of nursing’ wife fatally stabs her in Koenji residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an 82-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his wife at their residence in Suginami Ward, reports NHK (Apr. 8).

At around noon on Tuesday, Ichiro Kojima used a knife to fatally stab his wife, 81-year-old Hiroko, in the chest as she slept in the residence, located in the Koenjiminami area.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder, Kojima admitted to the allegations. “My wife is nearly bedridden,” he told police. “With me tired of nursing [her], I wanted to die together. So I used a knife to stab her as she slept.”

Kojima shared the residence with his wife. Two hours after the incident, he alerted their daughter, who lives in Saitama Prefecture.

“My wife is dead, and I will follow her,” he reportedly told the daughter, who alerted police.