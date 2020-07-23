Man, 82, accused of killing ill wife who ‘wanted to die’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an 82-year-old over the alleged strangulation of his ill wife, a crime he told police he committed at her urging, reports TBS News (July 23).

At around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Seibo Ueno, a resident of Hachioji City, telephoned a neighbor. “I killed my wife,” he reportedly said.

Officers arriving at Ueno’s residence found his wife, 83-year-old Shizuko, collapsed face-up atop a bed with marks consistent with strangulation on her neck. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Upon the arrival of police, the whereabouts of Ueno were unknown. However, police later located him in Akiruno City.

Police later accused him of attempted murder. “Since my wife said that she wanted to die, I killed her,” he said. “I strangled her around the neck.”

According to a neighbor, Ueno served as a nurse for Shizuko, who suffered from an illness.