Man, 81, accused of choking bedridden wife with cord

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested an elderly man for allegedly choking his bedridden wife in Yokohama City, reports TV Asahi (March 27).

On March 25, Seiji Ishii, 81, allegedly used a cord to choke his wife, 78, inside their residence in Hodogaya Ward.

The victim is currently hospitalized in an unconscious state, police said.

“I grew weary of nursing care,” Ishii told police. “I lost strength and confidence to care for my wife.”

The couple live with their eldest daughter’s family. However, Ishii wanted to be the only one involved in the care of his bedridden wife.

Ishii’s involvement in the crime surfaced after he confessed to his brother, who alerted police.