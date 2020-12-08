Man, 73, accused of paying boy for sex

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police last month arrested a 73-year-old man for allegedly paying a boy for sex in Yokohama City, reports the Kanagawa Shimbun (Nov. 26).

On November 26, 2019, the man allegedly paid 20,000 yen in cash to the boy, then a first-year high school student, to engage in acts deemed obscene inside hotel room in Naka Ward.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the anti-child prostitution on November 26, the suspect declined to comment. “I want to consult with my lawyer,” he said.

The suspect lives in Tokyo’s Machida City. The boy lives in Yokohama. Police did not reveal how they became acquainted.