Man, 73, accused of molesting teenage girl

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 73-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a teenage girl, reports NHK (June 22).

In April, Eiichi Nishimura, of no known occupation, allegedly embraced the girl, aged in her late teens, and carried out other obscene acts at this residence in the town of Ami.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Nishimura admitted to the allegations, the Ushiku Police Station said.

Nishimura and the girl are acquainted, though police did not reveal how. Two days after the incident, a person related to the girl reported the matter to police.

The investigation in ongoing, including into whether Nishimura was behind other crimes.