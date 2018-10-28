Man, 72, lived with corpse of wife in Shinjuku residence for 2 months

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested as 72-year-old man after the discovery of a corpse likely belonging to his wife at their residence in Shinjuku Ward, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 23).

Based on the degree of decay, police suspect that Hiroshi Inoue left body in the bedroom of their residence, located in the Bentencho area, after she died in the middle of August.

The suspect continued to live a normal life in the residence with the body of his wife, aged in her 70s, in the bedroom, police said.

Inoue, who has been accused of abandoning a corpse, denies the allegations. “I known nothing [about the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

Officers entered the residence after a neighbor lodged a complaint about a “foul smell” emanating from inside.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body and the cause of death.